Mercedes are still top of the tree, s...

Mercedes are still top of the tree, says confident Lewis Hamilton

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes remain Formula One's team to beat after an ominous opening day of pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the sport has undergone a radical overhaul of its regulations over the winter in a bid to spice up the show, it was a familiar driver and team at the top of the order on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr Bewitched 233
SR22 Scam/ Insurance Fraud (Mar '15) 2 hr PonziPhartss 3
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 8 hr MorePhartzz 204
3some (May '16) 13 hr Some pharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 16 hr ItPhartss 70
News Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract 23 hr AnimalPhartx 4
News College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi... 23 hr WhodaPhartx 9
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC