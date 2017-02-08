Men's basketball team loses game, then bus in New York
The Saint Louis University men's basketball team lost a game and then its bus while playing in New York. The Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure Wednesday night following the team's 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan.
