Marlins' Hechavarria admits lying in Cuban smuggling probe
Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria told a federal jury Friday he lied to investigators about knowing a key figure in an alleged Cuban ballplayer smuggling network linked to a Florida sports agent and a trainer. Hechavarria testified in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who are accused of conspiracy and alien smuggling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|2 hr
|CatchingPhartz
|99
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|4 hr
|MaybePhartzz
|18
|Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f...
|13 hr
|700Pharts
|4
|KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season
|Thu
|VictoryPhartzz
|3
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Thu
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|Thu
|ToughPhartzz
|91
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC