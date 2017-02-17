Mark Wood has not played since the end of last summer
Mark Wood's comeback date has been put back after he was withdrawn from England Lions' squad for the one-day series against Sri Lanka A next month. The highly-rated Durham paceman was a late addition to the squad after spending his winter rehabilitating from a third ankle operation in the space of 12 months, which ruled him out of England's tours to Bangladesh and India.
