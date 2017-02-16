Mark Warburton demands answers as he reiterates he did not resign from Rangers
Mark Warburton has called on Rangers to answer questions put to them by the League Managers Association as he reiterated his position that he did not resign from the club. In a joint statement with David Weir and Frank McParland, the deposed Rangers management team expressed their surprise that the club had not addressed the questions posed to them.
