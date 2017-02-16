Marin Cilic battles past countryman Borna Coric to reach last eight in Rotterdam
Top seed Marin Cilic booked his place in the quarter-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 victory over fellow Croatian Borna Coric in Rotterdam. After coasting through the opening set, the world number seven found himself trailing 4-2 when broken in the second set, before then losing serve again as Coric rallied.
