Marin Cilic battles past countryman B...

Marin Cilic battles past countryman Borna Coric to reach last eight in Rotterdam

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Top seed Marin Cilic booked his place in the quarter-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 victory over fellow Croatian Borna Coric in Rotterdam. After coasting through the opening set, the world number seven found himself trailing 4-2 when broken in the second set, before then losing serve again as Coric rallied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f... 40 min Stubhump 3
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 59 min Dem Bones 11
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr ShortPhartz 32,743
News KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season Thu VictoryPhartzz 3
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Thu RelieverPhartzz 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Thu ToughPhartzz 91
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Wed HisPharts 97
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC