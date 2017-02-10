Manolo Gabbiadini, pictured centre, scored twice for Southampton at the Stadium of Light

Manolo Gabbiadini rekindled memories of his namesake Marco on Wearside as Southampton cruised to a 4-0 Premier League victory at bottom-of-the-table Sunderland. It will be 30 years in September since Marco Gabbiadini arrived at Roker Park in an A 80,000 switch from York and forged a partnership with Eric Gates which brought him 87 goals and a permanent place in the hearts of Black Cats' supporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.