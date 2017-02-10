Manolo Gabbiadini, pictured centre, scored twice for Southampton at the Stadium of Light
Manolo Gabbiadini rekindled memories of his namesake Marco on Wearside as Southampton cruised to a 4-0 Premier League victory at bottom-of-the-table Sunderland. It will be 30 years in September since Marco Gabbiadini arrived at Roker Park in an A 80,000 switch from York and forged a partnership with Eric Gates which brought him 87 goals and a permanent place in the hearts of Black Cats' supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|ThosePhartsc
|49
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|CrunchyPharts
|10
|Tight end Campbell likely to become free agent (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|TightPhartzz
|2
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Brand New Phart
|2
|Graffanino agrees to Red Sox deal (Jan '06)
|22 hr
|RedPharts
|2
|Molik will be back when she's ready (Jan '06)
|22 hr
|ShesPharts
|2
|Fan wants apology; Davis says no (Jan '06)
|22 hr
|FanPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC