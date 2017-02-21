Manneh scores as Whitecaps tie Red Bulls in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League
Kekuta Manneh scored in the 39th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final. Manneh found the back of the net in the 39th minute for the Whitecaps, who were playing their first meaningful game of 2017.
