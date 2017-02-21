Manneh scores as Whitecaps tie Red Bu...

Manneh scores as Whitecaps tie Red Bulls in first leg of CONCACAF Champions League

9 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Kekuta Manneh scored in the 39th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the New York Red Bulls 1-1 on Wednesday in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final. Manneh found the back of the net in the 39th minute for the Whitecaps, who were playing their first meaningful game of 2017.

