Manchester United secure Europa League progress against St Etienne at a cost
Manchester United secured Europa League progress at a cost, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan limping off shortly after opening the scoring against St Etienne to put his EFL Cup final hopes in jeopardy. Jose Mourinho named a surprisingly-strong line-up considering they arrived in France boasting a 3-0 lead for the last-32 return leg - a bold decision that backfired somewhat.
