Manchester United secure Europa Leagu...

Manchester United secure Europa League progress against St Etienne at a cost

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Manchester United secured Europa League progress at a cost, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan limping off shortly after opening the scoring against St Etienne to put his EFL Cup final hopes in jeopardy. Jose Mourinho named a surprisingly-strong line-up considering they arrived in France boasting a 3-0 lead for the last-32 return leg - a bold decision that backfired somewhat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe 15 min greymouser 2
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... 2 hr CoolPhartcs 4
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 5 hr JustPhartts 7
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 10 hr ResidentPhartx 32,756
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) 14 hr RebelPhart 4
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... 14 hr OpeningPhart 2
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... Tue CakePhartce 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC