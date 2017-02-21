Manchester United secure Europa League progress against St Etienne at a cost

Manchester United secured Europa League progress at a cost, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan limping off shortly after opening the scoring against St Etienne to put his EFL Cup final hopes in jeopardy. Jose Mourinho named a surprisingly-strong line-up considering they arrived in France boasting a 3-0 lead for the last-32 return leg - a bold decision that backfired somewhat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.