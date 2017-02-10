Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for striker Sergio Aguero, pictured.
Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to keep Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and insists the striker knows how much he is wanted. Speculation over Aguero's future, despite the prolific Argentinian's continued excellence in front of goal, has recurred throughout Guardiola's first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|1 hr
|hamedfc
|193
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|4 hr
|ThatsPhartx
|57
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|RockyPharted
|7
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|14 hr
|WritePhartzz
|12
|El Camino Real boys' soccer makes City Section ... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|RichPhartzz
|37
|Kelly resigns as Campbell Hall coach (Feb '09)
|Sat
|PresentPharter
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sat
|ChosenPharter
|32,732
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC