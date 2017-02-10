Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ha...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of his admiration for striker Sergio Aguero, pictured.

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to keep Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and insists the striker knows how much he is wanted. Speculation over Aguero's future, despite the prolific Argentinian's continued excellence in front of goal, has recurred throughout Guardiola's first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

