Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre to step down three months ahead of schedule
Departing Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre is to leave three months ahead of schedule following a successful transition at the top of the club's business operations. Ayre, who is due to join German second division side 1860 Munich this summer, will now go at the end of this month with everything in place for his successor - to be announced in due course - to take over.
