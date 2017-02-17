Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly is a...

Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly is alleged to have pushed a Plymouth ball boy over

The Plymouth ball boy allegedly pushed to the ground by Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly has called for the midfielder to be shown "he has done something wrong". Kelly has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for the alleged incident involving the 17-year-old Jake McLean in Tuesday's fixture.

