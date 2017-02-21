Lewis Hamilton calls on new owners to...

Lewis Hamilton calls on new owners to modernise - outdated' Formula One

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Lewis Hamilton has accused Formula One of being "outdated" and has called on its new owners to breathe fresh life into the sport. Hamilton, who is set to start his 11th season in Formula One, will join forces with Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas on Thursday to unveil the car which they hope will continue to be the dominant force on the grid.

