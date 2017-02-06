Laugher moves on from criticism of Br...

Laugher moves on from criticism of British Diving and insists there is no rift

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Jack Laugher, left, who won Olympic gold with Chris Mears, right, is keen to move on from his criticism of British Diving Olympic champion Jack Laugher has moved on from his criticism of British Diving after his coach quit to take a job in Australia. Laugher, who with Chris Mears won Britain's first Olympic diving gold in Rio last August, hit out at the national governing body after Leeds coach Adrian Hinchcliffe departed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenny Golladay 1 hr RedPharttz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face 1 hr UmpPhartce 7
News The media have abandoned impartiality in their ... 1 hr GoodPhartce 6
News Seton Hall Partners with Dinosaur Bar-B-Que 1 hr HallPhartzz 2
News The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ... 1 hr AgainPhartzz 10
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 1 hr CookPhartzz 7
Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE? 1 hr WonPhartzz 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC