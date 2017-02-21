Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Beach quarter-finals
Kyle Edmund is still waiting for his first victory over a top-10 player after Milos Raonic knocked him out of the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals. The Brit had dreams of the biggest win of his career when he took the first set, but the Canadian, ranked fourth in the world, came back to claim a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.
