Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Beach quarter-finals

Kyle Edmund is still waiting for his first victory over a top-10 player after Milos Raonic knocked him out of the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals. The Brit had dreams of the biggest win of his career when he took the first set, but the Canadian, ranked fourth in the world, came back to claim a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.

