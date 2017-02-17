Klitschko: Great for boxing that Josh...

Klitschko: Great for boxing that Joshua fight is being promoted without abuse

10 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Wladimir Klitschko believes Anthony Joshua is strengthening his chances of success by not engaging in the "mind games" attempted by Tyson Fury and David Haye. The 40-year-old Klitschko challenges IBF heavyweight champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 29, when the winner will also take the WBA title, and so far the two former Olympic gold-medallists have demonstrated a mutual respect.

