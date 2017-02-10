Kings rally from 22 down to beat Hawks 108-107

Another late Sacramento comeback in the second half - a large chunk of which came with DeMarcus Cousins on the bench - left the three-time All-Star feeling pretty good about things. Darren Collison drove past Dennis Schroder and made a layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to cap a big second-half rally in the Kings' 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

