Kieran Gibbs sees plenty of hard work ahead for Arsenal

Kieran Gibbs was pleased to see Arsenal return to winning ways against Hull on Saturday but insists there is still plenty more to come from the Gunners. The England left-back was recalled to the starting line-up as Alexis Sanchez scored a brace to see off the spirited Tigers at the Emirates Stadium as Arsene Wenger's side picked up three vital points following two successive defeats.

