Kevin Pietersen wants ICC to act on Test cricket after Tymal Mills' IPL payday
Kevin Pietersen has described Tymal Mills' A 1.4million Indian Premier League deal as a slap in the face for Test cricket. Former England batsman Pietersen voiced his concern on Twitter that a Twenty20 specialist has become one of the current national team's best-paid players, and called on the International Cricket Council to arrest the decline of Test matches.
