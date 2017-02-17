Kevin Pietersen wants ICC to act on T...

Kevin Pietersen wants ICC to act on Test cricket after Tymal Mills' IPL payday

9 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Kevin Pietersen has described Tymal Mills' A 1.4million Indian Premier League deal as a slap in the face for Test cricket. Former England batsman Pietersen voiced his concern on Twitter that a Twenty20 specialist has become one of the current national team's best-paid players, and called on the International Cricket Council to arrest the decline of Test matches.

