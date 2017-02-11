Kevin Durant leaves victorious in return to Oklahoma City with Warriors

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, second from left, has to be separated from Thunder forward Andre Roberson during the third quarter of Golden State's win. As Kevin Durant's return to the city where he had spent the past eight years of his NBA career was winding down, he found himself with the ball 30 feet from the basket, and with Russell Westbrook - his co-star for every moment he spent here - standing right in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.