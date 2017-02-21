Kawhi Leonard scores 21 points as Spurs topple Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs got back in the groove in the NBA with a 105-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Spurs had not played for nine days but had no problems in racking up a third success on the bounce, thanks to 21 points from Kawhi Leonard.
