Kawhi Leonard scores 21 points as Spurs topple Clippers

9 hrs ago

The San Antonio Spurs got back in the groove in the NBA with a 105-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Spurs had not played for nine days but had no problems in racking up a third success on the bounce, thanks to 21 points from Kawhi Leonard.

Chicago, IL

