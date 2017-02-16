Kate Richardson-Walsh is being recognised for her outstanding career on the hockey pitch
Former Great Britain hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and her wife will be honoured today for helping the national team win gold at the Rio Olympics. Kate, who will be awarded an OBE, and partner Helen, who will receive an MBE, are being recognised for outstanding careers on the hockey pitch.
