Kane leads Blackhawks to 5-1 win in Buffalo homecoming
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals for Chicago, which won for the seventh time in eight games.
