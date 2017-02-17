Kane hat trick sends Tottenham into FA Cup quarterfinals

Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Tottenham swept aside second-tier Fulham 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday, avoiding the difficulties endured by other Premier League teams against lower-league opposition this weekend. While the FA Cup is now regularly used by top-flight teams to rest leading players, Kane's appearance at Craven Cottage was a sign of Tottenham's lack of options up front.

