Juventus in control of tie after win against 10-man Porto

Juventus struck twice in the second half to take control of their Champions League last-16 tie against 10-man Porto. The Portuguese champions had their backs to the wall for much of the game following Alex Telles' 27th-minute dismissal and Juve's dominance finally paid off as substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored two minutes apart to seal a 2-0 win.

