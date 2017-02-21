Juventus in control of tie after win ...

Juventus in control of tie after win against 10-man Porto

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

Juventus struck twice in the second half to take control of their Champions League last-16 tie against 10-man Porto. The Portuguese champions had their backs to the wall for much of the game following Alex Telles' 27th-minute dismissal and Juve's dominance finally paid off as substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored two minutes apart to seal a 2-0 win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 1 hr GreatPharts 9
News Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe 8 hr GoalPhartss 3
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... 11 hr CoolPhartcs 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr ResidentPhartx 32,756
News GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09) 23 hr RebelPhart 4
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... 23 hr OpeningPhart 2
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... Tue CakePhartce 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC