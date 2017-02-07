Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just...

Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just five months as chief executive

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

McLaren have parted company with Jost Capito just five months after he joined the British team as their chief executive. Capito, the 58-year-old German, was hired by McLaren's former long-standing chairman Ron Dennis, and started work only in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 36 min YerAgePhartss 32,727
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 40 min Them phartss 37
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 5 hr SipsPhartsz 68
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... 7 hr DavisPhartzz 2
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... 8 hr QuitePhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face 8 hr LinePhartzz 9
News Could Brady be best ever? 13 hr SuperPhartz 21
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC