Jost Capito leaves McLaren after just five months as chief executive
McLaren have parted company with Jost Capito just five months after he joined the British team as their chief executive. Capito, the 58-year-old German, was hired by McLaren's former long-standing chairman Ron Dennis, and started work only in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|36 min
|YerAgePhartss
|32,727
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|40 min
|Them phartss
|37
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|SipsPhartsz
|68
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|7 hr
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|8 hr
|QuitePhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|8 hr
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Could Brady be best ever?
|13 hr
|SuperPhartz
|21
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC