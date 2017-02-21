Jose Mourinho yet to decide whether W...

Jose Mourinho yet to decide whether Wayne Rooney starts EFL Cup final

8 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has a chance of starting the EFL Cup final but Jose Mourinho insists sentiment will not play any part in his decision. The 31-year-old on Thursday put to bed speculation regarding his future for the rest of the campaign, confirming he was staying at Old Trafford in a statement released to Press Association Sport.

