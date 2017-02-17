Jose Mourinho will not make wholesale...

Jose Mourinho will not make wholesale changes for United's FA Cup clash with Blackburn

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

Fresh from comprehensively winning the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with St Etienne, United turn their attention to the only major trophy they have won since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Mourinho's side travel to Ewood Park looking to overcome Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn and reach the quarter-finals, although it would be tempting to rest players given a return leg in France and EFL Cup final against Southampton follows this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Nicepharts 32,745
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 6 hr CatchingPhartz 99
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 8 hr MaybePhartzz 18
News Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f... 18 hr 700Pharts 4
News KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season Thu VictoryPhartzz 3
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Thu RelieverPhartzz 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite Thu ToughPhartzz 91
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC