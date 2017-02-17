Jose Mourinho will not make wholesale changes for United's FA Cup clash with Blackburn
Fresh from comprehensively winning the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with St Etienne, United turn their attention to the only major trophy they have won since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. Mourinho's side travel to Ewood Park looking to overcome Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn and reach the quarter-finals, although it would be tempting to rest players given a return leg in France and EFL Cup final against Southampton follows this week.
