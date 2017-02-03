Jonny Brownlee, left, won silver at R...

Jonny Brownlee, left, won silver at Rio 2016 while brother Alistair, right, picked up gold

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Jonny Brownlee is convinced it is time to step out of his older brother's shadow and complete some of the "unfinished business" which has so far been denied by his all-conquering sibling. The younger Brownlee will get a rare chance to strike out on his own after double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair announced he will begin to adapt his training with a view to competing in 'Ironman' endurance events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... 2 hr MrTinkertrain24 1
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 8 hr BringPhartss 31
News NFL commissioner Roger Goodell satisfied 'defla... 17 hr SatisfyingPharts 3
News Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hern... 17 hr CoachPharts 2
News Tiny fan dons Falcons hospital gown during canc... 17 hr TinyPharts 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu CatPharrts 176
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Thu PuttingPhartz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,140 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC