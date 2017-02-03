Jonny Brownlee, left, won silver at Rio 2016 while brother Alistair, right, picked up gold
Jonny Brownlee is convinced it is time to step out of his older brother's shadow and complete some of the "unfinished business" which has so far been denied by his all-conquering sibling. The younger Brownlee will get a rare chance to strike out on his own after double Olympic triathlon champion Alistair announced he will begin to adapt his training with a view to competing in 'Ironman' endurance events.
