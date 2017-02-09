Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, pictured, claimed important wins for Great Britain
Great Britain kept themselves on course for a shot at promotion back to the Fed Cup World Group II after completing a second 3-0 victory when seeing off Latvia in Tallinn. Britain, under the leadership of new captain Anne Keothavong, had opened their Euro/Africa Zone Group I Pool C round-robin fixtures by completing a whitewash of Portugal on Wednesday at the indoor Talinnk Centre.
