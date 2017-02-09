Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, pic...

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, pictured, claimed important wins for Great Britain

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

Great Britain kept themselves on course for a shot at promotion back to the Fed Cup World Group II after completing a second 3-0 victory when seeing off Latvia in Tallinn. Britain, under the leadership of new captain Anne Keothavong, had opened their Euro/Africa Zone Group I Pool C round-robin fixtures by completing a whitewash of Portugal on Wednesday at the indoor Talinnk Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers ... 3 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Mariners outfield outlook in 2017: Better defen... 8 hr JustPhartss 2
News The media have abandoned impartiality in their ... 14 hr Fourthphartsc 14
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... 15 hr BakePhart 9
News Top 5 Raiders 2017 team draft, free agency need... 15 hr MapPhartz 6
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 15 hr TruePhartzx 6
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 20 hr MultiplePhartss 189
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC