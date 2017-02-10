Joe Allen adds to Sam Allardyce's troubles as Stoke edge out Crystal Palace
Second-bottom Crystal Palace were beaten for a sixth time in eight Premier League matches under Sam Allardyce as Joe Allen's second-half strike condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Stoke. Palace were in considerable need of a boost a week on from the humiliating 4-0 home loss to basement boys Sunderland.
