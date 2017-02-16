Jets' Revis faces pending charges after fight in Pittsburgh

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis faces five pending charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men last weekend. According to a Pittsburgh police statement and a court document, the 31-year-old Revis also is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after the incident Sunday at 2:43 a.m. Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said in a statement Thursday that Revis was "physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people."

