Jets' Revis faces pending charges aft...

Jets' Revis faces pending charges after fight in Pittsburgh

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis faces five pending charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, after allegedly being involved in a fight with two men last weekend. According to a Pittsburgh police statement and a court document, the 31-year-old Revis also is facing charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault after the incident Sunday at 2:43 a.m. Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said in a statement Thursday that Revis was "physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 8 hr OnboardPhartss 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr ShortPhartz 32,743
News Chargers 2017 season tickets at StubHub range f... 14 hr StubPhartz 2
News KU's unlikeliest victory in a bizarre season 20 hr VictoryPhartzz 3
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... 20 hr RelieverPhartzz 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 20 hr ToughPhartzz 91
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Wed HisPharts 97
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC