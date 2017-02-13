Jenny Meadows believes more can be do...

Jenny Meadows believes more can be done to educate young athletes about anti-doping

Jenny Meadows has more reason than most to feel let down by the anti-doping authorities and athletics' world governing body, but she believes Sebastian Coe is the right man to revive the sport. Meadows on Friday learned her European 2010 bronze medal had been upgraded to silver, seven months after her retirement, after Russia's Mariya Savinova was handed a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and had a period of results annulled.

