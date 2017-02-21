Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel shi...

Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel shine despite Leicester's loss against Sevilla

Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel kept Leicester's Champions League hopes alive as they escaped from Sevilla still eyeing the quarter-finals. Striker Vardy stunned the hosts with a second-half goal - his first in 748 minutes - as the Foxes fell to a gutsy 2-1 last-16 defeat in Spain.

