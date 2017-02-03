James, Love lead Cavaliers to 111-104...

James, Love lead Cavaliers to 111-104 win over Knicks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night. The Cavaliers won for the ninth straight time against the Knicks and didn't even need Kyrie Irving, who didn't play because of right quadriceps soreness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA Tech's Tyler Summitt resigns because of inap... (Apr '16) 7 min TechsPhartings 3
News On the hot seat? (Mar '08) 9 min SeatPhartings 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,724
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... 14 hr AdvancesPhartsx 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 18 hr BuddyPhartzx 77
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas... 20 hr BoothPhartas 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... 21 hr AdvancePhartss 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC