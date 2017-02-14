James, Cavs hold off Wiggins, Wolves,...

James, Cavs hold off Wiggins, Wolves, 116-108

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times Bulletin

LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Channing Frye had 21 points and 10 rebounds while starting for All-Star Kevin Love, who will miss at least the next six weeks after having surgery on his left knee.

Chicago, IL

