James, Cavs hold off Wiggins, Wolves, 116-108
LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds to turn back a charge from Andrew Wiggins and help the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Channing Frye had 21 points and 10 rebounds while starting for All-Star Kevin Love, who will miss at least the next six weeks after having surgery on his left knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reinhardt University plans vigil for ex-NFLer Q...
|21 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB T...
|22 min
|Laughing Bear Fan
|1
|White House visit getting complicated
|38 min
|SuperPharts
|4
|Felix Hernandez out to "prove people wrong" aft...
|38 min
|johnnyj
|1
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|39 min
|FewPharts
|85
|Double-murder trial for ex-NFL star Aaron Herna...
|41 min
|DoublePharts
|4
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|42 min
|HugePharts
|202
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC