In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar

Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday. The 24-year-old Czech, seeded number two, took just under an hour and 20 minutes to end the former world number one's hopes of a first success of 2017, breaking the Dane's serve in the opening game and rarely looking back.

