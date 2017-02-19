In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday. The 24-year-old Czech, seeded number two, took just under an hour and 20 minutes to end the former world number one's hopes of a first success of 2017, breaking the Dane's serve in the opening game and rarely looking back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Day activities in Halton Hills
|12 min
|Arena Public meeting
|1
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|44 min
|SourPharts
|4
|Role players help Eastern Washington beat Idaho...
|2 hr
|HelpPharts
|2
|Vikings cut struggling kicker Blair Walsh
|4 hr
|PickedPhartz
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|20 hr
|CatchingPhartz
|99
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|22 hr
|MaybePhartzz
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC