ICC confirms league plans but faces BCCI opposition over 'Big Three' scale-back

Dave Richardson said the ICC chief executive's committee "explored a whole range of solutions to the future structure of bilateral cricket" The International Cricket Council has confirmed radical plans to introduce leagues to Tests and one-dayers, but its hopes of phasing out the controversial 'Big Three' model has been met with resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In an effort to give international cricket significant structure, a meeting of the ICC's chief executives' committee in Dubai has yielded an agreement to put forward plans for a nine-team Test league to run over a two-year period from 2019.

