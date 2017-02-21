Ibrahimovic winner gives Manchester United EFL Cup glory against Southampton
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header secured Manchester United the first major trophy of the Jose Mourinho era, breaking Southampton hearts at the end of a thrilling EFL Cup final. Wembley bore witness to a superb encounter as expectant United faced a Saints side looking to win just the second major trophy in their history, the first having come 41 years ago when the sides met in the FA Cup final.
