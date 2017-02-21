Ibrahimovic winner gives Manchester U...

Ibrahimovic winner gives Manchester United EFL Cup glory against Southampton

8 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header secured Manchester United the first major trophy of the Jose Mourinho era, breaking Southampton hearts at the end of a thrilling EFL Cup final. Wembley bore witness to a superb encounter as expectant United faced a Saints side looking to win just the second major trophy in their history, the first having come 41 years ago when the sides met in the FA Cup final.

