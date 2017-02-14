Hull charged by FA over booking react...

Hull charged by FA over booking reaction in Premier League clash with Arsenal

Read more: Halstead Gazette

Tigers players surrounded referee Mark Clattenburg after Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs was only booked for fouling Lazar Markovic when the Hull winger was clear on goal. "It is alleged that in or around the 55th minute of the game against Arsenal on Saturday , the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Chicago, IL

