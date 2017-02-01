Houston's JJ Watt healthy and ready t...

Houston's JJ Watt healthy and ready to do more than before

J.J. Watt is healthy after missing most of the season following back surgery, and the Houston Texans star is eager to show that he can be even better than he was before. "Just to know that there's new levels to reach that I haven't even reached yet is exciting, and I think that's one of the biggest things for me is knowing that," he said Wednesday.

