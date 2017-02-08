Heather Watson got Great Britain off ...

Heather Watson got Great Britain off to a winning start in the Fed Cup in Estonia.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson secured victory for Great Britain in their opening Fed Cup tie against Portugal in Estonia. New captain Anne Keothavong leads the squad into the Europe/Africa Group One competition, where Britain will also face Turkey and Latvia in the round robin phase ahead of a potential play-off for a place in the World Group II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha... 3 hr Couplepharts 4
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 3 hr Getspharts 2
News NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa... 4 hr JoinsPharts 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 4 hr HopingPharts 79
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 4 hr JuicyPharts 187
Joy 8 hr SawPhartce 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Trojan 32,729
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC