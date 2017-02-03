Harry Kane's penalty secured Tottenha...

Harry Kane's penalty secured Tottenham a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea as well as a surprise loss for Liverpool against Hull allowed Spurs to move nine points behind Antonio Conte's men with a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in Saturday's evening kick-off. Harry Kane's second-half penalty was enough to steer Tottenham three points clear of the Gunners and four ahead of Liverpool, who they play at Anfield on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE? 4 min IcePhartss 1
News The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ... 46 min TarPharterz 2
News Could Brady be best ever? 48 min StinkPharterz 4
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 2 hr LikePhartz 4
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) 2 hr Phart Like a Priest 193
News Grosjean leads a French revolution (Jan '06) 2 hr FriesPhartzz 3
News MU releases new statement regarding alleged rap... (Jan '14) 3 hr Phart School 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC