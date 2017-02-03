Harry Kane's penalty secured Tottenham a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea as well as a surprise loss for Liverpool against Hull allowed Spurs to move nine points behind Antonio Conte's men with a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in Saturday's evening kick-off. Harry Kane's second-half penalty was enough to steer Tottenham three points clear of the Gunners and four ahead of Liverpool, who they play at Anfield on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.