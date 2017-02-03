Harry Kane's penalty secured Tottenham a 1-0 win against Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea as well as a surprise loss for Liverpool against Hull allowed Spurs to move nine points behind Antonio Conte's men with a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in Saturday's evening kick-off. Harry Kane's second-half penalty was enough to steer Tottenham three points clear of the Gunners and four ahead of Liverpool, who they play at Anfield on Saturday.
