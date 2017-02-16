Harry Kane plays down injury fears af...

Harry Kane plays down injury fears after Tottenham lose to Gent

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has indicated the knee injury he sustained in Thursday's Europa League defeat to Gent is not serious. But while Kane hopes to be available for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Fulham on Sunday, the 23-year-old will be assessed ahead of the match and may not be risked.

