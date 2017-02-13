Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign receiver Terrence Toliver to contract extension
Toliver had 65 catches for 1,036 yards and nine TDs in nine games last year. The six-foot-five, 203-pound native of Hempstead, Tex., has spent two seasons with Hamilton.
