Great Britain hope strength in depth without Andy Murray delivers Davis Cup win
Dan Evans will be British number one in the absence of Andy Murray for this weekend's Davis Cup tie against Canada Andy Murray's influence will be limited to text messages as Great Britain's Davis Cup team look to show off their improved strength in depth by beating Canada without him. The quartet of Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will take to the court in snowy Ottawa this weekend.
