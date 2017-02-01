Gabriel Jesus, right, gave West Ham t...

Gabriel Jesus, right, gave West Ham the runaround on his full Premier League debut

Manchester City's 19-year-old Brazilian striker, a A 27million signing from Palmeiras, marked a sparkling full league debut with a goal in the 4-0 win at West Ham. Jesus formed part of a youthful three-pronged attack with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling at the London Stadium, and the exciting trio simply tore the Hammers apart.

