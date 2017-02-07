Gabriel Jesus has impressed since arriving at Manchester City last month
Fernandinho has warned it will take Gabriel Jesus time to settle at Manchester City, despite his outstanding start to life in English football. Fresh from helping Brazil to Olympic gold and Palmeiras to the championship, the 19-year-old is now looking to build on such success at the Etihad Stadium.
