Free agent Romo close to finalizing deal with Dodgers
Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become their setup man. The 33-year-old reliever had a 2.64 ERA last season with the rival San Francisco Giants while being limited to 40 appearances because of a forearm flexor strain.
