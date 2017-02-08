Free agent Romo close to finalizing d...

Free agent Romo close to finalizing deal with Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become their setup man. The 33-year-old reliever had a 2.64 ERA last season with the rival San Francisco Giants while being limited to 40 appearances because of a forearm flexor strain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha... 12 hr Couplepharts 4
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 12 hr Getspharts 2
News NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa... 14 hr JoinsPharts 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 14 hr HopingPharts 79
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 14 hr JuicyPharts 187
Joy 17 hr SawPhartce 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 18 hr Trojan 32,729
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC