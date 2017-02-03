France's Kristina Mladenovic won her ...

France's Kristina Mladenovic won her maiden WTA title at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

14 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Kristina Mladenovic survived a fierce fightback from Yulia Putintseva to win a maiden WTA title at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy. France's Mladenovic was playing her fourth WTA final and followed up victories over Venus Williams and defending champion Roberta Vinci to win 6-2 6-7 6-4.

Chicago, IL

